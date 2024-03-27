Black Stars fail to win first two games in Otto Addo’s second stint as Ghana coach

Otto Addo

The Black Stars have failed to win their first two games in Otto Addo’s second stint as Ghana national team head coach.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach was named as Black Stars coach at the start of March for a second spell after he left the role following Ghana’s group stage exit from the 2022 AFCON.



The four-time champions from Africa suffered a 2-1 defeat against traditional rivals Nigeria last Friday, conceding goals in both halves.



In their recent international friendly at Stade Marrakesh, the Black Stars twice surrendered their lead, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Uganda.

Jerome Opoku provided an early lead, with Jordan Ayew later converting a penalty to regain the lead for Ghana after Steven Mukwala's equalizer for Uganda from the penalty spot. However, Muhammad Shaban scored a scrappy goal in the 82nd minute to level the game, securing a notable draw for Uganda.



Ghana faces a crucial away 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali in the neighboring West African nation, followed by another significant match against the Central African Republic back home three days later.



With just three points from two matches, one win and one loss, Ghana currently occupies third place in Group I.