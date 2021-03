Ghana will play South Africa today

Ghana held their first training session in Johannesburg ahead of the crunchy 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

The Black Stars touched down in the Rainbow nation in the early hours Wednesday for the penultimate Group C clash against the Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium.



The team led by Charles Akonnor held their first training session at the match venue on Wednesday night.