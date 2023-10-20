Black Stars in great hands of Chris Hughton - Ryan Bertrand

Chelsea FC legend Ryan Bertrand

Former Chelsea left-back Ryan Bertrand, in his inaugural visit to Ghana, has expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's leadership of the national team, the Black Stars.

Despite Ghana's recent setbacks, including two friendly match losses against Mexico and the United States with a scoreline of six goals conceded and none scored, Bertrand remains optimistic about the team's prospects in the upcoming AFCON tournament slated for January.



Bertrand acknowledged the unpredictable nature of tournament football, emphasizing that form fluctuations are inherent to the sport.

“Yeah, I think first of all football, international or domestic tournament football, anything can happen. So there’s some stage you are not in the best form and end up doing well. Sometimes you can be in great form and end up underachieving,” Bertrand told 3Sports.



“I think the last two tests in USA and Mexico were good tests because they’re different, you know, different styles of football and different opposition. So I think they’re in great hands with Chris Hughton. I’m pretty sure by the time the tournament comes, they’ll be ready.”