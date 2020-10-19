Black Stars is not a priority at the moment - Agyemang-Badu

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Hellas Verona midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reiterated that he is not interested in playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The U-20 World Cup winner has been out of the national team for about six years now.



Reacting to his absence from the national team, the midfielder stated that playing for the Black Stars is not his priority at the moment.



“The national team is not my goal at the moment, having played around 87 games," Badu told Takoradi-based Spice FM.

"If I am no longer able to be summoned, I am still very proud of myself and I thank the nation."



"I speak with my entourage to decide whether or not to make the retirement of the national team official and I will communicate it at the appropriate time," he added.



Badu was a member of the Black Stars team that played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.