Black Stars job: GFA under pressure from govt to pick Belgian coach Marc Brys over Otto Addo - Report

Belgian trainer Marc Brys

Belgian trainer Marc Brys is reportedly under consideration for the vacant Ghana Black Stars coaching job, ghanasoccernet reports.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is allegedly facing mounting pressure from the government to appoint Brys ahead of the forthcoming international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.



The GFA's preferred candidate, Otto Addo, is still negotiating his contract with Borussia Dortmund, leaving room for speculation about his impending return to the Black Stars.



Meanwhile, the association is said to be mulling over the potential fallout should Addo fail to deliver results, much like his predecessor, Milovan Rajevac, did during his ill-fated second stint with the team.



Brys, a seasoned coach with over two decades of experience, has been linked with the Black Stars job due to his reputation for producing successful teams.



Although he has only won one major trophy—the Belgian Cup in 2005 with Beerschot AC—Brys has coached several clubs across Europe and Asia, including FC Eindhoven, OH Leuven, Germinal Beerschot, Mouscron, Sint Truiden, Al-Raed, and Najran.

While the GFA initially required the next Black Stars coach to have 15 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success, Brys falls slightly short of this requirement.



Nevertheless, his extensive coaching background and apparent interest in the role have led to whispers that he might still be in contention for the job.



Sources close to Ghanasoccerenet have revealed that Brys is currently in Ghana and actively lobbying for the position.



It remains to be seen whether the GFA will give him serious consideration or stick with their initial preference for Otto Addo's return after a first stint that saw him qualify Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The impending friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria may serve as a litmus test for the Black Stars' new coaching setup, regardless of who ultimately takes the reins.