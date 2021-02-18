Black Stars maintain their position on latest FIFA Rankings

On the African continent, the Black stars maintained their 8th position on the log

Ghana has maintained its position on the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, February 18, 2021, placing 52nd in the world.

Ghana was inactive in the last two months and for that matter, was unable to improve on points.



On the African continent, the Black stars maintained their 8th position on the log.



Check out the position of the various CAF teams on the latest ranking released by FIFA for the month of January:

1.Senegal (20) 2.Tunisia (26) 3.Algeria (31) 4.Morocco (33) 5.Nigeria (36) 6.Egypt (49) 7.Cameroon (50) 8.Ghana (52) 9.Mali (54) 10.Burkina Faso (58)



Meanwhile, countries that have been inactive for more than four years were not considered in the ranking.