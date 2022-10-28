Black Stars must see Portugal and Uruguay games as revenge - Laryea Kingston

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has charged the Black Stars to settle scores with Portugal and Uruguay to qualify for the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana lost 2-1 to Portugal in the 2014 edition and narrowly exited the 2010 World Cup at the hand of Uruguay through penalty shootouts.



Black Stars, who make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



"It is going to be interesting at the World Cup because I see our games with Portugal and Uruguay as an opportunity for the boys to perform beyond their expectation," Kingston told Daily Graphic.



"Against Portugal, the team must see it as a chance to seek revenge after losing to them in 2014 but Uruguay’s game will be something else.



He added, "I believe the team must do everything to beat Uruguay to put the entire continent at peace after what Suarez did to Africa in 2010. It is possible and I believe having that at the back of their minds alone should be enough to win that match."



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



