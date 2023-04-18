Black Stars need a coach for strikers - Dan Owusu

Black Stars players at training

Former Ghana international, Dan Owusu, has recommended a strikers’ coach for the Black Stars to help solve the goalscoring issues the team has been battling.

The Black Stars have been struggling to score goals despite having strikers like Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan, Caleb Ekuban, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, and Antoine Semenyo all come through the national team.



At both the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup, no Ghanaian striker was able to register a goal for the country at the tournament.



Owusu believes having retired experienced strikers around the team could help the team rediscover its goal



scoring attributes.



“It will be prudent to get a strikers’ coach in the Black Stars team,” Owusu said in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

“When you go to Europe, they use to employ strikers coach but that is not happening in Ghana and other African countries which is bad. We are the resource person to the national team because we’ve been there before.”



“I suggested this years ago but everyone turned a deaf ear to it. I availed myself to help solve this scoring problem but I was never given the chance in the national team. I’m old now and can’t hold this strikers’ coach position but I believe we’ve some top former strikers who can step in to support provided they are given the chance,” he added.



Owusu won Ghana Premier League golden boot three times and was an important member of the Black Stars in the 1970s.



JNA/DO