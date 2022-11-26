1
Black Stars proved they’re a determined side – Mahama

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is of the view that the current Black Stars team has confirmed that they are a very determined side and deserves all the support from the people of Ghana.

He acknowledges that the country did not get the results expected but is optimistic of a turnaround in subsequent matches.

The former President noted that Ghana’s team is a young team and will do well if provided the needed support.

"That was not the result we were expecting from the game against Portugal. But we’ve confirmed that we are a very determined side for this World Cup.

"Let’s continue to pray and support the team as they prepare for their second and the final group matches.

"This team, is a young team! A work in progress. We should be proud of them."

