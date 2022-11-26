Black Stars proved they’re a determined side – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is of the view that the current Black Stars team has confirmed that they are a very determined side and deserves all the support from the people of Ghana.

He acknowledges that the country did not get the results expected but is optimistic of a turnaround in subsequent matches.



The former President noted that Ghana’s team is a young team and will do well if provided the needed support.



Read His Post Below

"That was not the result we were expecting from the game against Portugal. But we’ve confirmed that we are a very determined side for this World Cup.



"Let’s continue to pray and support the team as they prepare for their second and the final group matches.



"This team, is a young team! A work in progress. We should be proud of them."