Black Stars still suffering from 1992 captaincy row – Koku Anyidoho

Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982

Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has suggested that the Black Stars is yet to recover from the captaincy row that rocked the team in 1992.

Anyidoho is of the view that the captaincy saga that the team suffered in the tournament has created a lasting impact on the team and led to divisions in the team.



He explained in a Starr FM interview that the disunity then has irreparably damaged the team.



“Whatever happened to us in Senegal 92 has eaten into the very fabric of the national team. How we are going to get out of what happened in Senegal. How Kwesi Appiah was stripped of the captaincy with the excuse that he could not speak French.”



“The things that happened on the field when Abedi was sent off. Everybody knew Tony Yeboah was deputy, but suddenly, the captain’s band was given to Tony Baffoe and it has gone on and on,” he said.



Ghana’s first major captaincy row was witnessed in that tournament when the captaincy was stripped off Kwasi Appiah and given to Abedi Pele.

It is understood that the move by the management of the team destroyed the unity in the team’s camp with some players feeling jilted.



Things worsened when in the absence of Abedi Pele, the role was handed to Tony Baffoe instead of the deputy, Tony Yeboah.



The repercussions of that decision went beyond the tournament with allegations of hostile relations existing between Kwasi Appiah and Abedi Pele.



Again, Abedi Ayew is said not to be on good terms with Tony Yeboah due to the same incident.