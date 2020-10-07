Black Stars to hold full training session in Turkey today ahead of Mali, Qatar friendlies

The Black Stars will resume full training today, October 7

The senior national team, the Black Stars will hold full training sesssion on Wednesday October, 8 ahead of their friendly games against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

Coach Charles Akonnor has 19 players in camp as the team prepares for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers next month.



The four-time Africa champions have held their first training session under the leadership of new coach Charles Akonnor on Tuesday, October, 7.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer is yet to play a competitive game since his appointment in January this year, following the postponement of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers in March 2020.



The Black Stars will take on Mali on Friday, October 9, before they battle Qatar three days later in Antalya, Turkey.

The two games forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games in November against Sudan.



The players in camp are as follows:



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Annag, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Teye- Partey, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Bernard Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Tarique Fosu, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.