Black Stars turn attention to June World Cup qualifiers after March friendlies

Black Stars failed to secure a win in the recent international friendlies

The Black Stars have turned their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in June 2024 after a poor March international window.

The four-time African champions fell to a 2-1 defeat to traditional rivals Nigeria last Friday after conceding in both halves.



The Black Stars relinquished the lead twice to draw 2-2 against Uganda at the Stade Marrakesh on Tuesday in their last international friendly.



The team took an early lead through Jerome Opoku before Jordan Ayew scored a penalty to give Ghana the lead after Steven Mukwala equalised for the Cranes also from the spot.



Muhammad Shaban then scored a scrappy goal in the 82nd minute to level the game for Uganda as they held on to claim a famous draw.

Ghana takes on Mali in a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifier away in the neighbouring West African country in the third round of qualifying.



The Black Stars will then return to Ghana for another vital match against the Central African Republic three days later.



Ghana is third in Group I with just three points after two round of matches where they lost and won one each.