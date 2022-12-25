1
Menu
Sports

Black Stars were not paid winning bonuses despite beating South Korea - Sports Minster

Black Stars Nicaragua1 610x400 The Black Stars of Ghana

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Sports Minster, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Black Stars players did not receive any winning bonuses despite beating South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana secured a 3-2 win over the Asian country after taking a 2-0 lead and pegged back at the start of the second half.

The West African country finished bottom of Group H with three points after losing to Portugal and Uruguay, having beaten South Korea in between.

"Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of over $3m, after our exit at the group stage, is as a result of the Ministry’s prudent management of resources, as well as the Ministry’s decision to negotiate a qualification bonus to the next round, instead of paying winning bonus per match," he said at the Floor of Parliament.

“What this means is that inspite of the Black Stars defeating South Korea 3:2 in our second group match, we did not pay winning bonuses for that win. However, we would have paid a qualification bonus to the team had they been able to progress from the group to the next stage of the World Cup, regardless of the results of our group matches.

“Mr. Speaker, this measure we have adopted is aimed at motivating the team to go all out and progress from one stage of competitions to the other, and also ensure prudent management of resources."

“Even though we would have been very happy for the Black Stars to progress for us to pay the qualification bonus, this measure has also saved the nation some money, which will go back to our continuous sports development,” he stated.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: