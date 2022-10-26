Black Stars will be ready for 2022 World Cup - Kurt Okraku assures Ghanaians

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has assured all Ghanaians that the Black Stars will be ready for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.



"Our plan is to open our training camp in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where the team will camp for about nine days before we depart for the tournament," Kurt Okraku said, as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"The Black Stars will play against Switzerland in our final preparatory match on November 17 before we depart for Doha the next day for the World Cup.



He added, "Mr. President, I must say that we greatly appreciate the support from your good self and the government throughout this journey and would like to assure you that Ghana will be ready for the Mundial come November 2022."



"The technical team will be ready, the staff will be ready, the players will be ready, and Ghana will be ready."