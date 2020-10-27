Blessing Shine Agbomadzi signs for Israeli club

Tue, 27 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Princesses defender, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has signed for Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Israeli Women's League.
Agbomadzi, 19, signed a two-year contract after reaching an agreement with the club.
She has joined them from Ghana Women's Premier League club, Sea Lions where she established herself as a formidable defender.
Agbomadzi was part of the 31 players invited to Black Princesses camp ahead of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.
The Ghana Football Association broke camp earlier this week after FIFA called off the games.
