Boafo, Watson win Pink Cup 2022

Source: Kofi Owusu, Contributor

Amateur golfers Kwame Boafo and Julia Strachan Watson emerged as the winners of the Pink Cup 2022 held last Saturday at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

Boafo and Watson returned respective Stableford points of 41 and 35 to win the Group A contests of the tournament organised by the club to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to support the Breast Cancer Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Boafo playing off handicap 12 pipped Elise Sezan (40 points) and Kojo Ansah (38 points) who finished second and third respectively in the Men's Group A.



It was a much closer contest in the Ladies Group A, where the top three were separated by one point. Watson (handicap 10) won on countback, beating Phindo Mohlala (handicap 13) into second place and Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong into third place.



Group B



The Men Group B title was won by Philip Ayesu with 44 points with Derrick Cobbinah (42 points) and Robert Nunoo (39 points) placing second and third respectively while Clara Price fired her way to the Ladies Group B prize by recording 36 points to win on countback. She was followed on the leaderboard by Elizabeth Juma on 36 points and Juliet Tuakli on 34 points.

Floria Hurtubise and Oheneba Ofori Boateng won the Longest Drive titles on Hole 17 while Michael Obeng-Appiah and Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong emerged Closest to the Pin winners on Hole 18.



Fundraising



In an interview after handing crystal trophies and other prizes to the winners, the Lady Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Christina Furler said the event was also used to spread information about the prevention of breast cancer.



She said the funds raised during the event would be put towards acquiring mainly equipment, medicine as well as cash for the Breast Cancer Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Captain Furler also urged all Ghanaians to acquire more knowledge about the prevention of the disease and desist from stigmatising persons afflicted with the disease.