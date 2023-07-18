Bordeaux release Ghana’s Jamal Haruna after unsuccessful spell

Jamal Haruna

Former West African Football Academy (WAFA) attacker, Jamal Haruna, has been released by French League 2 club Girondins de Bordeaux.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward joined Bordeaux in 2019 after catching the club's attention with his performances at WAFA in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite his promising exploits in Ghana, Haruna faced difficulties in making a significant impact for Bordeaux's reserve side since his arrival two years ago.



The young talent struggled to break into the first team, leading to a lack of playing time during his stint with the reserves.



During his time with Bordeaux's reserve team, Jamal Haruna made 27 appearances but failed to find the back of the net in any of the games.

The lack of goal-scoring prowess and limited playing opportunities ultimately influenced the club's decision not to offer him a contract renewal.



Consequently, Bordeaux has decided to release the nimble-footed attacker, allowing him to leave the club as a free agent.



After an unsuccessful spell with the French side, Haruna will now be seeking new opportunities to continue his footballing career.