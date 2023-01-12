Both Ronaldo and Messi are my GOATs - Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Black Stars left-back, Tariq Lamptey, has disclosed that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are his Greatest of All Time and would love to have both in his team.

Although there has been unending debates about who the real GOAT is, Lamptey stated that the two players have different qualities and have worked tirelessly to attain world-class status.



The 22-year-old professed that it is a rare blessing to have witnessed the two World Best players who have sharpened his career.



“We are blessed to see two generational players in Messi and Ronaldo and we really have to enjoy what they do,” he told Citi Sports.



“Both have different qualities and have worked hard to get what they have. I enjoy both and I love watching them play," he added.



According to him, he would love to have both players in his team because he has learnt a lot from them.

“I try to take as many lessons as I can to try and become a better player myself. I will take both of them in my team if I can,” Tariq Lamptey said.



Tariq Lamptey played against Ronaldo in the Premier League last season when Manchester United took on Brighton.







JNA/FNOQ