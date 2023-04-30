Brandon Thomas-Asante earns plaudit after top display in West Brom’s win over Norwich

Brandon Thomas-Asante in celebration mood

Sky Sports co-commentator Don Goodman has eulogized Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante following his outstanding performance for West Bromwich Albion against Norwich City.

The in-form Ghanaian attacker played a huge role to propel his outfit to a 2-1 victory over Norwich to keep their hopes of Championship playoffs alive on Saturday.



Thomas-Asante played a key role in the lead-up to West Brom's winner, winning the ball deep inside just past the halfway line before driving forward and playing a timely pass to Conor Townsend.



Townsend then delivered a cross across the six-yard box for Jed Wallace to sweep home.

Speaking on Sky Sports co-commentary, Goodman said: “It’s never over till it’s over but Thomas-Asante plays a massive part in this. I spoke about his decision-making earlier on in the game, taking shots from places that he shouldn’t but this time he gets his decisions all right because Townsend the skipper makes him a brilliant offer there and then they’ve got bodies, three in the box.”



West Brom are now 6th on the table and will have to win their final game against Swansea and wait for other results to know their faith in securing a Championship playoffs spot.



The 27-year-old has 7 goals in 37 Championship games this season.