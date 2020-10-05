Brian Oddei provides 'three assists' in Sassuolo's victory over Cagliari

Ghanaian midfielder, Brian Oddei

It was a cagey encounter between Sassuolo and a technically gifted Cagliari side in matchday three in Italy's Primavera division last Saturday.

And once again it was the Ghanaian youngster, Brian Oddei who stole the show with a memorable performance after providing three decisive assists to teammates to ensure a third straight victory for Sassuolo.



Brian's first assist came in the 13th minute after Cagliari took the lead just three minutes into action. Oddei engaged Cagliari defender Michelotti in a mismatch on the right flank and crossed to the far post for teammate Manarelli to equalize.



The Neroverdi struggled to contain the attacking flow of the visitors as they conceded right before the break. In the second half, Cagliari extended their lead after converting from the penalty spot. But the home side managed to pull one back to make it 2-3.

Brian Oddei took over the key phase of the game six minutes later, with an inswinger from a set-piece for Andrei Marginean to thump home the header to restore parity. In the 94th minute, the Neroverdi once again found the net after the assist king, Oddei, cut inside to send a cross to the far post for the Ferrara to put the game to bed.



This takes Brian's assist tally to four, and a goal in three games for Sassuolo this season. The creative attacking winger registered eight assists for teammates last season