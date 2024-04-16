Bukom Banku vs Bastie Samir fight pops up after Nigerian boxer floors Bastie Samir

The popular fight between Ghanaian boxers, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir has surfaced after the latter was floored by Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Kawukudi in Accra.

Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir fought in what was the biggest fight of the year in 2017 in front of a packed crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Bastie Samir who had returned from abroad had been training for Bukom Banku for years and when the African Mayweather finally agreed to the fight, Ghanaians were eager to witness history.



With only a fraction of fans in support of Bastie Samir, the boxer did not disappoint as he floored Bukom Banku in round 3, to the amazement of fans. It was the second knockdown in round 7 that made the referee call off the fight to end Bukom Banku’s undefeated reign.



Seven years after their fight, Bastie Samir has also been beaten by Rasheed Idowu in a manner similar to what he did to Bukom Banku back in 2017.



Rasheed Idowu floored Bastie Samir twice in their fight to earn his win which was initially termed as a technical draw but was later changed to a win by the Universal Boxing Organization [UBO].

The Nigerian boxer won the fight via a second-round knockout after he floored Bastie Samir with a combination of punches to end their vacant UBO African Light Heavyweight title fight.



Following the fight, Ghanaians have been recalling the similar annihilation Bastie Samir handed to Bukom Banku.



Watch the Bukom Banku vs Bastie Samir fight below







