CAF CL: Ghana’s Daniel Laryea to officiate Horoya vs Wydad clash

Daniel Laryea will officiate the match between Horoya AC and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco

Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed as centre referee for the CAF Champions League match between Guinean champions Horoya AC and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by Habib Judicael Oumar Sanou from Burkina Faso (Assistant Referee I), Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey from Ghana (Assistant Referee II), and Jean Ouattarra (Fourth Official).



Joseph Zangreyanogho from Burkina Faso will act as Match Commissioner. Other officials include Abdoulaye Cisse from Senegal – General Coordinator, Mahmoud Taher from Egypt – Security Officer, Chukwudi Callistus Chukwujekwu from Nigeria – TV Assessor(Technical), and Mohamed Tafsir Soumah – COVID-19 Officer – Guinea.

The game will be played at the Nongo-Stade General Lansana Conte stadium in Conakry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 16H00.