CAF President Motsepe focuses on infrastructure development in Africa

New CAF President, Patrice Motsepe

Following his meetings at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Dr. Patrice Motsepe visited Morocco on Friday 23 April 2021 where he met the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and a member of FIFA Council, Fouzi Lekjaa.

The main purpose of his visit was to discuss the ambitious project to develop football infrastructure in the continent. The CAF President has delegated Mr. Lekjaa to oversee this project.



This new infrastructure project, with a budget of one billion US dollars, aims to change the face of African football.

As infrastructure development is one of President Motsepe’s main goals, he will be working closely with Mr. Lekjaa and other members of the CAF leadership to drive this goal.