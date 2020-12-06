CAF directs Kotoko to play FC Nouadhibou on Sunday 6th Dec

The first leg ended 1-1

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s second leg CAF Champions League game against FC Nouadhibou will be played on Sunday 6th December,2020.

The game was delayed for more than 30 minutes after disagreements on COVID-19 test between the away side and the medical team.



The game was supposed to have kicked off at exactly 3pm but for more than one hour the teams had not showed up on the pitch.



Reports are that about five players of the Mauritanian side have tested positive for coronavirus and they have been asked to be isolated from the whole team by the match commissioner but the team have reportedly declined.

This forced the match officials to delay the game but it was ultimately called off after the Mauritanian side refused to budge as they believed the test had been compromised.



Meanwhile our sources revealed that Kotoko returned one positive test and isolated the player but Nouadhibou who had five players testing positive would not isolate them.



The first leg in Mauritania ended 1-1 last week.