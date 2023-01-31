CHAN 2022: Niger coach hails players for eliminating Ghana

The Back Galaxies lost 2-0 to Niger

Harouna Doula, the head coach of Niger, expressed delight after his team defeated Ghana in the 2022 CHAN quarterfinals.

Niger beat the Black Galaxies 2-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament in Algeria.



An on-goal from Ghana defender, Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute and a sublime finish by Soumana Hainokye Boubacar secured the win for Niger.



After the game, Harouna Doula hailed his players for their outstanding performance that saw his outfit eliminate the Black Galaxies.



“After such a game, one can only feel joy and satisfaction thanks to these players. These players have made Niger reach this stage. People asked us how far we wanted to go.



“At this stage, I can say that these youngsters are writing history. It is the first time for Niger to reach this stage at the CHAN. It is satisfying for my players. I believe that every Nigerien is content,” Doula told the media in a very passionate manner.

He continued, “tournaments like this one do not come by every day. Our last participation in the knockout stages was in 2011. We need to believe that we can go as far as possible. If our players can take away any form of restriction, then we will do our best.



“I believe that after today’s game, we can expect a beautiful game against Algeria. We started the tournament slowly with a goalless draw against Congo and then against Cameroon, we scored a goal and today, against Ghana, we scored twice.



“This shows that we are achieving the progress that we wanted. We will not play a closed game. We will rely on our strengths. We need to give the people of Oran a beautiful game.”



Niger will face hosts Algeria on Tuesday in the semifinal stage of the tournament.



JNA/KPE