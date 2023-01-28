CHAN 2022: We are ready for Niger - David Abagna

Ghana midfielder David Abagna

Ghana midfielder David Abagna has opened up on preparations of the Black Galaxies ahead of the quarter-finals of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.

At a press conference, the highly-rated midfielder said the Black Galaxies are focused and ready for the clash against Niger.



”We are ready and we are a focused team. We made some mistakes in the group stage la and together with the technical team we have corrected the mistakes. We’ve tried to build up on what went well and correct what went wrong,” David Abagna said as quoted on the website of the GFA.



The Real Tamale United midfielder added, “This is my first experience in the competition and so far its been good. We are struggling to adapt to the weather conditions but that is natural. The tournament is big platform for players on the continent to show what we can do. It is a big platform to exhibit the quality we have in our respective local leagues.”

The Black Galaxies will face off with their counterpart from Niger on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the CHAN 2022 tournament.



The game will kick off at 7pm.