CHAN 2023: Watch how the Black Galaxies celebrated their win over Sudan

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Galaxies were in a buoyant mood after their win over Sudan in the 2023 CHAN tournament on Thursday night, January 19, 2023.

Ghana came from behind to win the match 3-1 and the team was reduced to 10 men before the final whistle.

Al Gozoli Hussien Nooh Mohamed broke the deadlock for Sun but Konadu Yiadom fetched the equalizer before halftime. Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a penalty to put Ghana in the lead before substitute Seidu Suraj made it 3-1.

After the match, the Black Galaxies celebrated their win in the dressing room amidst singing and dancing with the team in a celebration mood.

The team continued their celebration at their hotel where they were met by the GFA president, Kurt Okraku, and some GFA officials who heaped praises on them for their empathic victory.

The Black Galaxies who are one step away from qualifying would have to wait for the outcome of the game between Sudan and Madagascar to determine their fate in making it out of the group stage.

Watch the Black Galaxies celebration below





JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
