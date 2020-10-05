CK Akonnor invites Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Paintsil for Mali, Qatar games

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

The head coach for Ghana’s male senior national team, C.K Akonnor has invited Caleb Ekuban and Joseph Paintsil for the upcoming friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

Ahead of the resumption of the qualifiers to the next edition of the AFCON tournament, Ghana's Black Stars is set to face off with Mali and Qatar this month as a way of preparation.



Due to complications in the visa acquisition of John Antwi and Lumor Agbenyenu, the pair has been ruled out of the friendly matches.



This evening, Ghana head coach C.K Akonnor has handed late call-ups to Caleb Ekuban and Joseph Paintsil to replace the two players.

“….Head Coach C.K Akonnor has handed late call ups to Turkey-based duo, Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor) and Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragucu). Ekuban has been drafted in to replace John Antwi, while, Paintsil replaces Lumor Agbenyenu”, a communique on the website of the GFA has said.



Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also been ruled out of the two friendly matches.