CK Akonnor is the best man to coach Black Stars - Prince Tagoe

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe, has said Charles Akonnor is the best man to coach the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Charles Akonnor, 45, succeeded James Kwasi Appiah on a two-year contract early this year.



The former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak gaffer has been tasked to lead the country to break the 38 years trophyless jinx.



According to Tagoe: "When I heard about the appointment of CK Akonnor, I was very happy," he told Joy FM.



"I know him personally and I have been to his house several times. He is a disciplined man and playing in Germany is a plus.

"I don't think he will be shy of any player because he has played to the highest level and for me, he is the best choice for us a football country.



"I will only urge Ghanaians to offer their support and I know CK Akonnor to succeed," he added.



Charles Akonnor is being assisted by David Duncan.

