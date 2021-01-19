CK Akonnor paid three months salary, not five – GhanaWeb sources

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

After starving him of salaries and bonuses for more than one year, the Ministry of Youth and Sports could but only pay just three months of CK Akonnor’s salary arrears.

Earlier reports stated that Akonnor has received five of the twelve months owed him by the Ministry but GhanaWeb sources close to the coach and the Ghana Football Association indicate that the Isaac Asiamah-led ministry offered a quarter of the total amount owed Akonnor.



The former Black Stars striker was handed the job in January 2020 to replace coach Kwasi Appiah.



Akonnor was placed on a $25,000 a month salary but was impressed upon by the Sports Ministry to take a pay cut due to coronavirus pandemic.



Despite agreeing to shelve a significant size of his salary, Akonnor’s sacrifice was not rewarded as the Ministry failed to honour their promise to him.



This revelation comes at a time when an Executive member of the GFA, Samuel Anim Addo is lamenting the Ministry’s failure to pay the salaries of the other national team coaches.

Anim Addo disclosed in an Asempa FM interview that the FA was struggling to recruit more coaches because the ones already on their books were not being paid by the government.



“You know for the first time all our national team coaches have been given contracts. All of them are supposed to be paid but unfortunately, the ministry has not been able to pay them till now. It is very unfortunate because we had a discussion with the ministry and they agreed to let all the coaches enjoy some pay”, he said.



In two competitive games played since his appointment, Akonnor’s Black Stars have won and lost one each.



The next assignment for Akonnor are 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe