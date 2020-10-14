CK Akonnor shouldn't allow any GFA official to influence his call-ups - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson has told Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to be firm on his grounds and not allow any Ghana FA official to influence him in his call-ups.
Akonnor supervised his first two matches as Black Stars coach in the recent international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.
Akonnor lost his first game by 3-0 to Mali and then responded with a 5-1 victory over Asian champions Qatar in his second game on Monday, October, 12.
The former Asante Kotoko coach faced some serious criticism following his humiliating defeat to Mali in his first game.
He was criticized for omitting most of the core players who formed the team under former coach Kwasi Appiah as his call-ups were dominated by new players.
Sam Johnson in analysing the humiliating defeat against Mali said most of the players invited are not yet ready for the Black Stars despite the potential they possess.
He added that: “I don’t think this current crop of players are ready for the pressure that comes with playing for the Black Stars. CK Akonnor should not allow anybody to influence him in his next call-up”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.
Sam Johnson urged CK Akonnor to prune the current squad and blend it with some of the experienced players if he wants to compete for honours.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- CK Akonnor hints at next set of players for 2022 AFCON qualifiers
- Samuel Owusu full of joy after scoring first Ghana goal
- Tariqe Fosu reacts after scoring his first international goal for Ghana
- Ghana fans hail Coach Akonnor after impressive showing against Qatar
- Four new Ghana players to return to Black Stars after friendlies
- Read all related articles