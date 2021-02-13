Caf Confederations Cup: Asante Kotoko announce 21-man squad for ES Setif encounter

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko has announced a 21-man squad list for their CAF Confederation Cup playoffs fixture against ES Setif on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse will host the Algerian giants at the Accra Sports Stadium for their first leg tie on Sunday afternoon.



Trio Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Keyekeh, and Ibrahim Osman have been ruled out of the all-important clash due to series of injuries as Evans Adomako couldn't make the squad list for an unknown reason.



Below is the Asante Kotoko 21-man squad list for the ES Setif game



Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Razak Abalora.

Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Samuel Frimpong, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Habib Mohammed, Yusif Mubarik, Wahab Adams, Andrews Appau.



Midfielders: Abdul Latif Anabila, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Godfred Asiamah, Fabio Gama, Mudasiru Salifu, Augustine Okrah.



Forwards: Naby Keita, Kwame Opoku.



The match will start at exactly 15:00 GMT.