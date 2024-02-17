Caleb Amankwah scores debut goal for Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC in thrilling victory against Fasil Kenema

Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal in the match

Former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah marked his presence in the Ethiopia Premier League with a resounding impact, clinching his maiden goal for Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC in a thrilling 2-4 victory over Fasil Kenema.

Amankwah, known for his aerial dominance, showcased his exceptional skills on the pitch, playing a pivotal role in his team's triumph. His goal came in the 42nd minute of the match, a moment that ignited jubilation among the Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC supporters.



Prior to Amankwah's strike, Fasil Kenema had demonstrated their prowess with goals from Amanuel Gebremichael in the 10th minute and Shimeket Gugsa in the 39th minute. However, Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC quickly turned the tide, with Addis Gidey finding the net in the 27th minute, followed by Biniam Getachew's goal in the 56th minute.

As the match approached its conclusion, tension mounted, but Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC sealed their victory deep into stoppage time, with David Yohanis securing the win with a goal in the 90+4th minute.



The win not only marked a significant moment for Caleb Amankwah but also propelled Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC to the summit of the Ethiopia Premier League standings.