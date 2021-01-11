Caleb Ekuban dominates Turkish media headlines

Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban, has dominated the Turkish media headlines following his brilliant output for Trabzonspor.

The former Leeds United propelled his side to a win against Göztepe.



Following his impressive output, Ekuban earned a place in the Turkish team of the week.



Ekuban scored 5 goals in 29 games in the 2018-19 season, when he was transferred to Trabzonspor, and 5 goals in 22 games last season.



The 28-year-old has already achieved his performance in the first two seasons by sending 5 goals to the rival nets in the 17th week this season.



The burgundy-blue team also did not lose any game in which Ekuban scored.

Trabzonspor won 4 wins and 1 draw in 5 matches that Caleb scored.



The Turkish media lauded the striker following his performance against Göztepe.



Black Sea newspaper, "Ekuban, you are very lifelike" with the headline, "The Ghanaian star, who burned Karagumruk, scored against Goztepe yesterday and brought 3 points to Firtina."



Last Point in the Black Sea, "Ekubansilin", Taka, "Golden Goal from Black Pearl", Gunebakis said, "Trabzon has its eyes on the summit", and Kuzey Express said, "We are in the race for the summit".