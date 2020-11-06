Caleb Ekuban fit for Black Stars Afcon qualifiers against Sudan

Black Stars striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban has been declared fit for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The 26-year-old started training this week after recovering from the deadly Coronavirus.



He contracted the virus after the last international duty where he came on as a substitute and scored in the 5-1 victory over Qatar.



After the game, Ekuban fell sick and it was confirmed by his club, Trabszonspr that he had been infected by the virus.

Ekuban returned to training and is expected to be named in the Trabszonspor squad for this weekend's clash with Alanyaspor.



Akonnor named Ekuban in his squad for the crucial games against Sudan next weekend.



The Black Stars will face the North Africans in Ghana in November. They will meet again five days later in Sudan.