Caleb Ekuban misses Trabzonspor draw with Rizespor due to muscle injury

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban played no part in Trabzonspor's Turkish top-flight clash with Rizespor due to muscle injury.

The attacker picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw against Kaserispsor and was ruled out of Saturday's match.



His absence was felt as Trabzonspor failed to score, with the match ending in a goalless stalemate at the Yeni Rize ┼×ehir Stad─▒. Trabzonspor's third consecutive draw as they remain fourth on the table.

Ekuban is expected to action against Hatayspor at home on Saturday.



The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances this season. He has registered nine goals and provided three assists.