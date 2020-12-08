Caleb Ekuban scores for Trabzonspor in draw against Sivasspor

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban scored for his Trabzonspor outfit on Monday evening to help the team earn a draw against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The two teams were in action at the Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu to honour a date on Matchday 11 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Turkish top-flight league.



Having been handed a starting eleven spot, Caleb Ekuban continued his fine form to the season and proved crucial to his team.



In the dying minutes of the first half, the Black Stars asset found the back of the net after he was assisted by Abdulkadir Omur.

With that goal sending Trabzonspor into the first half break with the lead, the team looked like they could go on to amass all 3 points.



Unfortunately, the team did not have the men to go all the way and conceded in the second half when Hakan Arslan scored to restore parity for Sivasspor.



On the Matchday, Caleb Ekuban lasted the entire duration of the game and earned high marks with his impressive attacking displays.