0
Menu
Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to training after missing two games due to injury

Callum Hudson Odoi And Conor Gallagher M1thy4mbfeer148pf9vn26qwt Hudson-Odoi missed Leverkusen's Bundesliga game against RB Leipzig

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: foot

Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training after missing the last two competitive games through injury.

The winger completed a single shift on Monday at Leverkusen's training base in Germany.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was not included in Bayer Leverkusen's squad for their Europa League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

He also missed Leverkusen's Bundesliga game against RB Leipzig.

On 30 August 2022, Hudson-Odoi joined Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal. He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2–2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 26 October.

The 22-year-old has already made up his mind to rejoin his regular team after this season, according to "Sky."

After the recent purchase of more attackers, competition is now tough, but Hudson-Odoi wants to first see whether he can establish himself as a regular with the Premier League side in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi has made 14 appearances and assisted one goal in the German Bundesliga this season.

Source: foot
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana