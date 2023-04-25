Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to training after missing two games due to injury

Hudson-Odoi missed Leverkusen's Bundesliga game against RB Leipzig

Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training after missing the last two competitive games through injury.

The winger completed a single shift on Monday at Leverkusen's training base in Germany.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was not included in Bayer Leverkusen's squad for their Europa League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.



He also missed Leverkusen's Bundesliga game against RB Leipzig.



On 30 August 2022, Hudson-Odoi joined Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal. He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2–2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 26 October.

The 22-year-old has already made up his mind to rejoin his regular team after this season, according to "Sky."



After the recent purchase of more attackers, competition is now tough, but Hudson-Odoi wants to first see whether he can establish himself as a regular with the Premier League side in the summer.



Hudson-Odoi has made 14 appearances and assisted one goal in the German Bundesliga this season.