Callum Hudson-Odoi thanks Bayer Leverkusen fans for support during loan spell

Callum Hudson Odoi Leverkusen Callum Hudson-Odoi

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his gratitude to the Bayer Leverkusen fans for their reception during his loan spell at the club in the 2022/23 season.

Taking to Instagram, the English-born Ghanaian winger wished the Bundesliga club the best for the future after it was confirmed that he would not be staying permanently from Chelsea.

"I want to thank the Leverkusen fans; it has been a great experience being part of this journey! All the best for the future," he wrote.

Following his loan stint, Hudson-Odoi returned to Chelsea, the parent club, for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old's time at Leverkusen was far from successful. Throughout the season, he managed to score only one goal and provide one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions.

A combination of injuries and poor form hindered his progress, resulting in him featuring in just one Bundesliga match since February. This sole appearance occurred in a brief seven-minute cameo against Schalke in early April.

As Hudson-Odoi's current contract at Stamford Bridge has only one year remaining, his future with Chelsea remains uncertain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10)

