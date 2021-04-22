Charles Osei Assibey grabs top Ghana Athletic Association post

Ace sports broadcaster Charles Osei Assibey

Ace sports broadcaster Charles Osei Assibey has been appointed as a member of the board of the Ghana Athletics Association, GAA.

A statement signed by the CEO of the GAA, Bawa Fuseini and sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that Osei Assibey has been appointed as a ‘co-opted’ board member and consultant o the GAA's Events, Communications and Marketing committee.



“I excited to inform you that the Executive Committee of the GAA has appointed you as a co-opted board member and consultant on Events, Communications and Marketing Committee”.



The GAA also disclosed their reasons for handing him the appointment and are confident that his expertise will help the association achieve its goals.

“The GAA believes that your rich experience in fundraising, marketing, mass communication and extensive media network will be of great value as GAA seeks to strengthen its core mandate”.



Charles Osei Assibey is a broadcaster with decades of experience under his belt. He is currently the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and a member of the executive council of the Africa Armwrestling Federation.



