Charles Taylor calls for Otto Addo's sacking weeks to 2022 World Cup

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has called for the head of Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo.

Taylor believes Otto lacks the technical know-how to manage the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on Angel FM, he said although Otto Addo is spoilt with options, the gaffer lacks the ability to put together a competitive team.



"That is why I've said for Otto Addo, he is not a coach to lead Ghana to the World Cup. Because he has the team all right but he does not know how to organize them. So we should rather look for those who can put the team together so that the players who are actively playing will be handed the start while those who are not playing actively will be on the bench," he said.



Otto Addo led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup, eliminating Nigeria in the playoff based on the away goal rule. The two matches were his first in charge.



He currently holds a record of two wins, four draws, and two defeats in 8 games.



The Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

