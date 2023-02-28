Check out beautiful photos of Asafa Powell and his Ghanaian wife in Ghana

Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia

Legendary Jamaican athlete, Asafa Powell and his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Powell are currently in Ghana for a 10-day visit at the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

The former global sprint record holder, Asafa Powell arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, February 27, 2023.



President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah led the delegation of officials to welcome the global superstar and his wife at the Airport with a special treat from the Ghana Supporters Union.



Asafa and his wife Alyshia have been married since 2019 in a ceremony that dominated media headlines in Jamaica and Ghana.



Alyshia Akua Miller was born in Accra, Ghana to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from the Central Region. She moved to Canada with her family.



The couple according to the GOC president will "pay a courtesy call on H.E. the President of the Republic at the Jubilee House and also engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the Local Organising Committee of the African Games in Accra in 2023."

Asafa and Alyshia have already started their duties and we have seen some photos of the couple as posted on social media by GTV Sports+.



Check out the photos below:





International Star ????????????



Asafa Powell enjoying his stay here in Ghana ???????? with his wife! #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/i1RsqJJPxj — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) February 28, 2023

