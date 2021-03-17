Check out goals and skills of Kotoko’s new Brazilian boy, Vinicius Silva

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are back in the spotlight having announced the signing of Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais.
The 27-year-old attacker is the second player from Brazil the porcupine warriors have hired in less than a year.
Having had a prior stint with clubs such as Fluminense (Brazil), Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden), Vinicius boasts of a record of 68 appearances out of which he has found the back of the net 19 times.
GhanaWeb chanced on a video of the striker in action that shows his ability and potency to deliver the much-needed lead force Asante Kotoko demands going into the second half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League Season.
Watch Vinicius in action below:
- Social media reacts to Asante Kotoko signing another Brazilian player in less than a year
- Kotoko announce signing of striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor
- We can definitely win the league - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah
- Habib Mohammed is ready to stay and fight for Kotoko - Management
- Asante Kotoko to appoint ex-Black Stars coach Mariano Bareto
- Read all related articles