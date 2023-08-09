Check out jersey numbers for Chelsea players ahead of 2023/2024 season

Players of Chelsea Football Club

Ahead of the 2023/24 English Premier League season, Chelsea Football Club have released the jersey number for all new signings and already existing players.

Under a new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues will have a big job on their hand as they hope to bounce back from their worst campaign last season where they finished 12th.



The London club have augmented the squad with five new signings, Christopher Nkuku who joined from German side RB Leipzig, Nicholas Jackson from Villareal, Axel Desasi, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.



Others are Lesly Ugochukwu from Rennes, Angelo from Santos, Alex Matos from Norwich, Malo Gusto, and Diego Manuel da Silva Moreira from Benfica.



Out with an injury, Nkuku will wear number 18, Jackson has also taken number 15 while defender Axel Disasi and goalie Robert Sanchez will wear 2 and 31 respectively.



The number 27 will be worn by Malo Gusto, while young midfielders Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu will share the numbers 20 and 16.



Argentine and world cup winner Enzo Fernandez will now wear number 8 while Ukrainian midfielder Mykahilo Mudryk will put on the number 10.

English international Rahim Sterling has swapped 17 for 7 this season, Noni Madueke has opted for number 11, Marc Cucurella settled on number 3 and Benoit Badiashile will put on number 5.



The numbers 17 and 19 will be worn by Carney Chukwuemeha, while Levi Colwill who spent last season on loan with Brighton took number 25 and Ian Maatsen who has been incorporated into the first-team squad this summer and impressed throughout pre-season will wear the number 29.



Reece James will retain his number 24, the same as Ben Chiwell, skipper Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga who wore 21, 6, and 1 last season.



Chelsea will welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in their opening game of the season on Sunday, August 13, 2023.



