Check out list of coaches sacked in 2022/2023 Premier League season

GhanaWeb Feature

Coaches are hired to be fired is a popular mantra because when a team fails to achieve results on the field of play, they are the ones who are normally scapegoated by owners of football clubs.



The 2022/2023 Premier League is gradually taking shape and after 29 games, Arsenal have opened an 8-points gap between them and second-placed Manchester City.



While Mikel Arteta is enjoying a good run for Arsenal, other coaches have lost their jobs because of non-performance and other off-the-field issues.



12 coaches have been sacked in the Premier League and the latest ones are Brendan Rogers and Graham Potter who were sacked by Leicester City and Chelsea on Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Below are the list of coaches who have been sacked in the 2022/2023 Premier League season in no particular order:



Graham Potter



Chelsea Football Club officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter on Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Graham Potter's sacking comes on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Premier League.



He was appointed in August 2022 to replace Thomas Tuchel who has now joined Bayern Munich in the Germain Bundesliga.



Brendan Rogers

The 4-year stay of the Northern Ireland manager at the King Power in Leicester was also ended on Sunday, April 2, 2023, following the contract termination.



Leicester City's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 1, 2023, triggered the club's decision to part ways with Brendan Rogers as the club are currently in the relegation zone occupying the 19th position with 25 points.



In his 4 years stay at Leicester City, Brendan Rogers defeated Chelsea and Manchester City to win the FA Cup, and Community Shield for the Foxes respectively.



He was replaced by Gary O'Neil, who was permanently appointed until 2024 in November.



Patrick Vieira



On March 17, 2023, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira was sacked by Crystal Palace following a string of bad results in the Premier League.



Crystal Palace was in the drop zone at the time Patrick Vieira was sacked and they have now fallen to the experience Roy Hugssond to save them from being relegated.



Antonio Conte



The Italian manager was tagged as a problem solver having proven himself at Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan but he couldn't do the job at Tottenham Hotspurs.



Antonio Conte was sacked on March 26 by Tottenham Hotspurs after falling out with his players following a string of bad results in the league.

Thomas Tuchel



The German manager was the first high-profile coach who was sacked in the ongoing Premier League season. Thomas Tuchel was sacked on September 7, two days after losing a UEFA Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.



He was replaced by Brighton's Graham Potter who himself has been sacked after 7 months.



Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.



Scott Parker



Scott Parker was the first manager to be sacked in the 2022/2023 Premier League season after being shown the exit door on August 30.



Parker was sacked following a bad start to the season after AFC Bournemouth conceded 16 goals in three Premier League games, including a 9-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.



Bruno Lage



Bruno Lage was sacked by Wolves after a poor run in the Premier League. Before he was sacked, Wolves had won only one game in 15 Premier League matches.



Lage was sacked by Wolves on October 2, 2022, and at the time he was leaving, the London-based club was 19th on the Premier League table.

Steven Gerrard



After 11 months of being in charge at Villa Park, Steven Gerrard was also sacked on October 20, 2023.



Steven Gerrard was sacked following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. Aston Villa before the sacking of Steven Gerrard had only won two games in 12 Premier League games.



Ralph Hasenhuttl



Southampton started the season very poorly and that resulted in the sacking of manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.



The Saints lost six of their opening nine Premier League matches and they were at the bottom of the table after matchday 9.



Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked on November 7 after Southampton's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United.



Frank Lampard



The Premier League Hall of Famer was sacked by Everton after keeping them in the relegation zone for the second consecutive season.



Frank Lampard in his first season at Everton managed to save from being relegated in the final two games of the season but he couldn't build on it and the owners had to pull the plugs on him.

He was sacked on January 3, 2023, and was replaced by former Burnley manager, Sean Dyche.



Jesse Marsch



Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds United manager after less than a year in charge at the Premier League club.



Jesse Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and kept Leeds in the Premier League last season but he was sacked the following season after failing to perform even with £140m investments.



Nathan Jones



Nathan Jones was sacked by Southampton after three months in charge of his first top managerial job.



Jones was appointed before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl but was sacked on February 12, 2023.



Author:Joel Eshun



JE/KPE