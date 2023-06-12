0
Check out photos of Black Stars' rebranded bus

Mon, 12 Jun 2023

Photos of the rebranded bus of the Black Stars published by the Ghana Football Association on Twitter have excited some Ghanaians on the platform.

The bus has been branded with the colours of the Ghana flag with Black being the main colour.

It has 'Black Stars' encrypted on both sides, the Ghana Football Association logo, and the Black Stars kits' sponsors' Puma logo on it. It also has the Ghana flag on the front and at the back, and at the top corner of the sides.

The bus will convey the players from the team hotel to the stadium as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The majority of the 29-man squad announced by head coach Chris Hughton have arrived in Ghana as the team is set to begin their preparations for the away game on June 18, 2023.

The team is currently lodging at the Alisa Hotel and will train at the Accra Sports Stadium before they depart Ghana for Madagascar.



