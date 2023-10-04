Check out pictures and videos from #OccupyGFA demonstration

Ongoing OccupyGFA demonstration

A group dubbed Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum, led by Abraham Boakye ‘One Man Supporter’, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong alias Great Ampong have embarked on a demonstration against the Ghana Football Association.

The protest tagged 'OccupyGFA demo' is aimed at expressing their concerns regarding how the association is run by its president Edwin Simon Kurt Okraku.



The group has already arrived at the Ghana Football Association office in Osu, holding plaques that communicate their concerns.



Meanwhile, the FA's secretariat has been moved to Tamale, Northern Region where the GFA presidential election will take place.



Initially, the election was reported to have been postponed due to an injunction sought by King Faisal and the court adjourning the hearing.



According to the court, the hearing has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Also disqualified presidential candidate George Afriyie has appealed his disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport contesting.



Checkout pictures below





HAPPENING NOW!!



Demonstration against current GFA administration, led by President Kurt Okraku by a group called Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum, led by Abraham Boakye ‘One man Supporter’ and Charles Ntim ‘Mickey Charles’.



Note that the entire GFA secretariat is currently… pic.twitter.com/GzGupnb2hd — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) October 4, 2023

EE/KPE