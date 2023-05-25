Check out the four most heartbreaking Black Stars' defeats in history

The cruelty of football is that one team's thrilling win leaves the other side in anguish after the defeat, which puts the players and those on the losing side in a dejected mood.

Undoubtedly, some losses are more heart-piercing than others because the scenario and magnitude of the game often elicit disgruntled sentiments following a loss.



Tear-jerking defeats create mental scars. It becomes an everlasting memory for both the team and the supporters.



Since 1960, the Black Stars have experienced numerous defeats, including 12-0 and 8-2 defeats. However, some defeats felt like a knife through the heart and are regarded as the most devastating ever.



Here are four heartbreaking Black Stars' defeats in history



1992 AFCON final against Ivory Coast



Prior to the 1992 AFCON final, Ghana had gone ten years since their last triumph and was on a mission to break the jinx.



The belief of 1992 being the year to end the jinx went through the roof when the team won all group games and went on to beat Congo in the quarter-final and Nigeria in the semi-final.

They came up against an Ivorien team that had won only one game in regulation time and had to rely on extra time and penalties to beat Zambia and Cameroon, respectively, in the knockout phase.



Ghana, despite missing skipper Abedi Ayew Pele in the final through suspension, had no doubt about lifting what would have been their 5th AFCON title.



The final travelled for 120 minutes, with either side not finding the back of the net. The winner had to be decided in a penalty shootout.



Just like the match, both sides had a marathon of shootouts. Isaac Asare missed one of Ghana's first five, and Joel Tehi also missed one of Ivory Coast's first five to send the shootouts into sudden death.



After both teams scored all six in the sudden death, Aka Kouame did justice to Ivory Coast's 12th of the night to put the ball in the court of Ghana.



Tony Yeboah picked up his second and Ghana's 12th spot-kick and missed as Ivory Coast were crowned champions.





2008 AFCON semi-final against Cameroon



The wait for a fifth AFCON continued. By 2008, Ghana had now gone 26 years without winning the title.



Playing as the host country, 2008 was declared the year to return to African football royalty.



Ghana's dream of ending their trophy drought by staging a third host and winning in the competition history was cut short after a semi-final loss to Cameroon.



Alain N'Kong's 72nd-minute strike crushed the Black Stars and silenced the fully parked Accra Sports Stadium as the Tarenga Lions matched on to the finals.



Ghana eventually finished 3rd after beating Ivory Coast in the 3rd-place game.





2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay



Ghana joined Cameroon and Nigeria as the third African country to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Being the only African country to reach the last eight of a tournament hosted for the first time by an African country, South Africa, the continent's hopes hinged on the Black Stars becoming the first nation to reach the semi-finals. But it was never meant to be.



Ghana faced Uruguay in an infamous quarter-final match in World Cup history. Sulley Muntari gave Ghana the lead, but Diego Forlan pulled parity for the South Americans.



The game traveled to the extra time when Ghana was handed a penalty in the 120th minute after Luis Suarez palmed away a goal-bound header that would have decided the tie.



Asamoah Gyan stepped up for the penalty and hit it straight into the crossbar. The Black Stars, eventually, lost 4-5 on penalties.







2015 AFCON final

Ghana's hunt for an AFCON title had passed three decades, and the team has presented an opportunity, not only to end the long run but an act of revenge against Ivory Coast, whom they lost against in 1992.



The 2015 AFCON final turned out similarly to that of 1992. However, this time it was more heartbreaking as Ivory Coast, after missing their first two spot kicks, went on to win 9-8 and clinch their second AFCON title.







