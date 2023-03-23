Checkout Head-2-Head between Ghana, Angola ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

A photogrid of Gelson Dala and Mohammed Kudus

At 4pm on Thursday, March 23, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the Black Stars for the first time in 2023 as they take on the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The Black Stars held two training sessions since arriving in Kumasi but their opponents Angola were not able to train at the Baba Yara Stadium after arriving late in the evening on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



This means that the first time Angola will have a feel of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch will be at 3pm when teams go for warm-up before the game and that could be a huge advantage for the Black Stars who are familiar with the turf.



Hours before the start of the game, GhanaWeb Sports look at the records between the two teams and the number of times they have met in their footballing history.



The Black Stars and the Palancas Negras have met only six times in their history and Ghana have won most of the encounters.



Angola have only won once in their six meetings against the Black Stars was a 1-0 victory and that came in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on June 22, 1997.

In 6 games, Ghana have won 3, drawn 2, and lost only once to the Palancas Negras of Angola.



Ghana and Angola first met in an international friendly game on November 11, 1982, and the Black Stars won 2-1.



Below are the all-time meetings between Ghana and Angola:







KPE