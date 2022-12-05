Checkout photos as Memphis Depay reunite with Ghanaian father

A photo of Memphis and Dennis Depay

Barcelona and Netherlands striker, Memphis has finally reunited with his Ghanaian father after their separation 24 years

Memphis Depah had earlier vowed not to forgive his father for abandoning him at the age of four which would be in 1998.



However, this claim was rejected by Dennis Depay who insisted that he continued to spend time with his son after his marriage with Memphis' mother, Cora Schensema broke down.



Finally, after years of speaking to each other through the media, the former Manchester United player has revealed that he has made peace with his father.



The 28-year-old striker is currently in Qatar playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Dutch national team.



He scored the first goal in the knockout stage as the three-time finalists beat the United States of America 3-1 to reach the quarter final stage.

Check out photos of Memphis and Dennis Depay below:











